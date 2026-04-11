The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has appointed new executing agencies for the Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh, as the Border Roads Organisation and National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited have been selected as executing agencies, sidelining the PWD’s highway department.

While NHIDCL has been assigned the eastern section of the Frontier Highway, BRO has been assigned the western section of the project.

The decision is seen as a setback to the state PWD Highway Department, as it was involved in the project from the planning stage, including assistance in preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). However, despite earlier involvement, PWD has not been given any execution role, meaning that PWD has been sidelined. The government seems clueless about the recent decision of the Centre on an important project like the Frontier Highway, though it is seen as a result of the controversy over huge land compensation in the Lada-Sarli section of the project in East Kameng and Kurung Kumey.

Even if the PWD has been sidelined, the project should not have major obstacles, as PWD is duty-bound to assist the agencies. Also, the choice of these two organisations should not pose any issue, as they have hands-on experience of working in the state.

What is important is the timely and safe completion of the project.