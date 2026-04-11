TEZU, 10 Apr: The district-level telecom monitoring committee, Lohit, has directed the telecom service providers to take proactive measures to identify and eliminate ‘shadow zones’ and improve signal quality, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted communication services for citizens, particularly in remote and difficult terrain.

The committee highlighted the urgent need to strengthen telecom connectivity across Tezu, Sunpura, and Wakro circles, stating that enhanced network coverage is crucial for the smooth conduct of important administrative and developmental activities, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the forthcoming National Census, and the expanding framework of e-governance and digital service delivery.

The committee made the observation during a meeting convened by the District Information and Technology office here on Friday.

Wakro ADC A.J Lungphi said that a robust telecom infrastructure is crucial for efficient governance, seamless delivery of public services, and effective implementation of key national programmes. He underscored the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to enhance connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas of the district.

A key decision taken during the meeting was the mandatory adoption of the ‘Call Before You Dig’ (CBuD) application by all utility-owning departments and executing agencies.

The ADC stressed on strict adherence to this protocol which is essential to prevent accidental damage to underground telecom infrastructure, especially optical fiber networks, thereby avoiding service disruptions and inconvenience to the public.

Besides committee members, the meeting was attended by representatives from various telecom service providers to deliberate on strategies for improving network coverage and ensuring better coordination in infrastructure development.

District information and technology officer Hage Nangku emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to strengthen telecom infrastructure and improve service delivery across the district. (DIPRO)