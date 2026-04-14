BOMDILA, 13 Apr: The state Youth Affairs Department organised its annual job fair at Buddha Park here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jiniinaugurated the event, in the presence of West Kameng DC Dr Dilip Kumar and other dignitaries.

The minister highlighted the importance of such initiatives, and urged unemployed youths to take full advantage of the opportunities provided.

He said that job fairs serve as a vital platform for exploring employment opportunities, helping to reduce unemployment and promote self-sustainability. “It also enables job seekers to interact directly with multiple employers at one place,” he said.

Jini added that, under the leadership of the chief minister, various initiatives are being undertaken to generate employment opportunities and enhance the skills of youths, “and this job fair is one such effort.”

The minister also informed that Monday’s job fair would be followed by two more fairs in Papum Pare and Lower Dibang Valley district on 15 and 17 April, respectively.

A total of 40 companies participated in the fair.(DIPRO)