ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik appealed to the people of the state to imbibe Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s ideals and stand for fairness, dignity, and inclusiveness, and to work collectively towards building a strong, progressive, and self-reliant India.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, he said that “the day reminds us of Babasaheb’s enduring vision of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – values that form the very foundation of our nation.”

“It is an opportunity for all of us to renew our commitment to preserve, protect, and uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, while fostering harmony, mutual respect, and a spirit of unity in our society,” he said.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on 14 April to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. (Lok Bhavan)