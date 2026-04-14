YUPIA, 13 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering urged government employees, including administrative officers and heads of departments (HoDs), to be punctual and redress public grievances on time.

Addressing administrative officers and HoDs during a coordination meeting here on Monday, the DC urged all departments to work with sincerity and maintain effective coordination while dealing with public issues.

The DC said that officers should be well-versed with relevant laws, including provisions related to right of way, and urged them to exercise powers responsibly and effectively.

Reiterating the importance of teamwork, Tsering urged them to work in unison as Team Papum Pare to ensure efficient governance and public service delivery.

During the meeting, the DC also briefed the participants on key deliberations from the recently held deputy commissioners’ conference in Tawang.

He emphasised the need for department-wise action plans, and informed that individual review meetings with departments concerned would be conducted to ensure effective implementation of the discussed points.

The DC highlighted several priority areas discussed during the conclave, including modernisation of land records, planned urban development, human capital development, holistic wellness initiatives, MSME development, strengthening of the transport sector, Gyan Bharatam Mission, and adoption of artificial intelligence.

He also shared key insights and takeaways from various sessions held during the conference.

Issues related to highway and road maintenance were discussed in detail. (DIPRO)