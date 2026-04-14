ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Himalayan University (HU) here on Monday organised a symposium on skill enhancement and productivity, focusing on bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical skill development.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology Director Dr Narendranath S said that academic knowledge should align with industry demands. He encouraged students to focus on practical and employable skills.

Seagull International Group managing director Dr Sureshkumar Madhusudanan shared his expertise on global workforce trends and the growing importance of skill-based education.

HU Vice Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran stated that “skills are the true drivers of productivity and economic progress,” and stressed the importance of integrating human resource strategies with economic perspectives.

HU Management Department Head Tad Nime highlighted the significance of skill development in today’s dynamic professional environment.

A question and answer session was also held.

The seminar, themed ‘Enhancing employee skills for better productivity: An HR and economic perspective’, was organised by the university’s management and economics department, and saw the participation of academicians, professionals, and students.