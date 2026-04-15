ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: The state BJP celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at its office here on Tuesday, in the presence of MLAs, morcha heads, state office bearers, karyakartas, and others.

Addressing the gathering as the resource person, advocate Chorpok Modi highlighted that the BJP is the only political party in India that truly follows and implements the vision and ideals of Dr Ambedkar.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s development trajectory is guided by the dreams and vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar,”he said.

He stated that Dr Ambedkar remains a strong pillar of Indian democracy, and his global recognition was further strengthened, notably when the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar was commemorated at the United Nations headquarters in New York on 13 April, 2016.

IMC Mayor Likha Nari Tadar, state BJP vice president Tarh Soping, and general secretary Junty Singpho also addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that the Congress party had historically failed to adequately recognise and honour the immense contributions of Dr Ambedkar, including the delay in conferring the Bharat Ratna upon the architect of the Indian Constitution.

They further stated that the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’under the leadership of Modi, which aims to transform India into a developed nation by the 100th year of independence in 2047, reflects the aspirations envisioned by Dr Ambedkar. The BJP, they asserted, is moving in the right direction to realise this goal.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

He called upon everyone to honour the legacy of DrAmbedkar and to walk the path of equality, justice, and progress, besides working collectively towards a future built on dignity and unity.

The occasion was also commemorated across the state at district and mandal levels with great enthusiasm and reverence, the party informed in a release.

In Nirjuli, the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti on Tuesday to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The programme began with paying of floral tributesto Dr Ambedkar’s portrait.

During the celebration, NERIST Director ProfNarendranath S, Registrar Dr MK Camder, deans,and students of the institute shared their thoughts, highlighting the life, contributions, and enduring legacy of Dr Ambedkar.

Competitive events such as essay writing, quiz, and video creation on the life of Dr Ambedkar were organised among the participants to create awareness on the ideals of equality, justice, and social reform advocated by Dr Ambedkar. Prizes were awarded to the winners.

Meanwhile, Lower Siang ZPC Pakmo Koyu visited Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

During the visit, he interacted with patients, especially pregnant women, and conveyed his wish for their good health and healthy babies. He expressed hope that the children born would grow up to become great personalities like Dr Ambedkar and contribute to the nation.

He also encouraged the expecting mothers to take proper care of their health and stay positive during this important phase of life.

The ZPC distributed essential items to the patients,and expressed his sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their tireless services. (With DIPRO input)