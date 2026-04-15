CHAYANG TAJO, 14 Apr: The newly renovated and furnished circle officer’s (CO) quarters here in East Kameng district was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pai Pizi Yangfo on Monday, in the presence of administrative officers, PRI leaders, and members of the public.

The renovation was undertaken to improve residential infrastructure for officials posted in the area. The project was funded by the ZPC under the untied fund, with support from Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi.

The event concluded with a plantation drive and interaction with local residents, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. (DIPRO)