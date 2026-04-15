ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Longte festival, and expressed hope that the “elegance and sanctity of the propitious festival” would bring enduring happiness, prosperity, and wellbeing to all.

In his message, the governor said that Longte is a unique and deeply meaningful festival, distinguished by its celebration without any ritual sacrifices. “Rooted in the agrarian traditions of our people, it symbolises fertility, growth, and the harmonious coexistence of humans, animals, and nature,” he said.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to the almighty Donyi Polo to bless us all with peace, harmony, and prosperity, and to safeguard the wellbeing of every living being,” the governor said.

Parnaik also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Bohag Bihu. He conveyed Bihu greetings to the people of Assam on behalf of the state, expressing hope that the festivity would bring enduring happiness, prosperity, and wellbeing to all.

The governor said that Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. “It is a time of renewal and hope, when the farming community rejoices in nature’s abundance and offers prayers for a bountiful harvest,” he said.

“May this auspicious festival usher in peace, prosperity, and happiness for all, and may it continue to enrich our cultural heritage and strengthen the spirit of togetherness,” he added. (Lok Bhavan)