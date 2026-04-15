SEPPA, 14 Apr: All zilla parishad members, block development officers, and panchayat staff during a coordination meeting held here in East Kameng district on Tuesday discussed strategies to enhance transparency in development activities and ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The meeting underscored the collective commitment to transforming East Kameng into a development and growth-oriented district in the state.

Deliberations also emphasised the importance of effective and proper utilisation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

Presiding over the meeting, ZPC Pai Pizi Yangfo highlighted the importance of maintaining unity among panchayat leaders and officers. She called for regular coordination meetings to strengthen collaboration and ensure sustained progress in the district.

The meeting also discussed modalities to celebrate the Panchayat Day in a grand manner for the first time in the district. It focused on preparations for the celebration of the Panchayat Day on 24 April.(DIPRO)