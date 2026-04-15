ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik presented a high-end water purifier for the hostel of Gyan Mission Orphanage on Monday at the Lok Bhavan here.

Gyan Mission Orphanage chairperson Yasi Byaling Nalo, along with children from the orphanage received the gift.

The governor commended the organisation for nurturing children in need. He appreciated its efforts in providing not only shelter, but also education, guidance, and values that help shape responsible and confident individuals, noting that such institutions play a vital role in building capable and contributing citizens.

The governor assured continued support to the organisation and expressed his readiness to assist in every possible way, emphasising the collective responsibility of society to care for and empower its most vulnerable. (Lok Bhavan)