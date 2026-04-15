SEPPA, 14 Apr: The Phase-1 training of enumerators and supervisors for the house-listing and housing census under Census 2027 began here in East Kameng district on Monday.

The first phase of the training was conducted in Seppa rural, Debeyer, and Richukrong circles.

The sessions were conducted by trained field trainers under the supervision of the respective charge census officers, ensuring systematic and effective capacity building of field personnel.

The training focused on survey procedures, roles and responsibilities, and verification protocols. Enumerators were trained to carefully validate information provided by households and authenticate responses during field visits. Emphasis was also laid on the proactive use of digital applications for mapping, data collection, and efficient implementation.

As per the schedule, the self-enumeration phase will be carried out from 16 to 30 April, 2026, followed by field numeration from 1 to 30 May in the respective jurisdictions. (DIPRO)