DAPORIJO, 19 Apr: Textile & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam inaugurated the weavers’ crafts centre-cum-office building of the Textile & Handicrafts Department here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the minister said that he plans to “upgrade the traditional weaving system to modern technology for more productivity and sustainable development of indigenous crafts and weaving products.”

Stating that the remaining infrastructure development and other office equipment will be provided soon, Dukam directed the engineering wing to submit the necessary concept and estimate to the government for action.

During his tour of Upper Subansiri, the minister inspected the ongoing development of the secretariat building in Daporijo, and took stock of work progress and quality of works. He asked the executing agencies to ensure timely and quality execution of works.

The minister also visited the bridge in Menga which recently collapsed when a dumper truck was crossing it, and directed the BRO authority and the district administration to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement and public safety in light of the monsoon season.

The deputy commissioner informed that the collapsed bridge was old and weak, and a public notice had been served to not cross the bridge with overloaded vehicles.

A new RCC bridge near the collapsed bridge was completed a month back, and was opened on the same day of the collapse of the old bridge, and vehicular movement has begun, the DC informed. (DIPRO)