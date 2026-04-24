SEPPA, 23 Apr: Commending the commitment of heads of departments (HoDs) of East Kameng district, Home Minister Mama Natung urged them to work collectively to make East Kameng one of the best performing districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister said this while chairing a district level coordination meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to review the progress of ongoing developmental initiatives, strengthen inter-departmental coordination, and address key challenges faced in the implementation of various government schemes across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Manjunath R outlined the objectives of the coordination meeting, emphasising the importance of convergence among departments to ensure efficient service delivery, transparency, and timely execution of development programmes.

Heads of major departments presented comprehensive updates on schemes and projects under their respective jurisdictions. Key departments that shared their progress reports included the District Planning & Development Department, the Rural Development Department, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Rural Works Department (RWD), and others.

The presentations highlighted major achievements, financial and physical progress, as well as challenges such as logistical constraints, terrain-related issues, and the need for stronger field-level monitoring.

During the interactive session, zilla parishad members (ZPMs) raised several issues of public importance. A key concern highlighted was the need for proper utilisation of assets created under panchayat schemes, with emphasis that such assets should remain under the supervision and management of the panchayati raj institutions to ensure accountability, sustainability, and community ownership.

Special emphasis was also laid on preparations for the upcoming Panchayat Day celebration, scheduled for 24 April. Detailed discussions were held regarding coordination, logistics, awareness activities, and community participation to ensure successful observance of the occasion across all panchayats in the district.

Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang provided important updates regarding recent developmental activities taking place within Seppa. He also drew attention to emerging issues linked with these developments, and urged the departments concerned to address them proactively and in a coordinated manner.

ZPC Pai Pizi Yangfo offered inputs on the ongoing development initiatives in the district. She reiterated her commitment to ensuring effective implementation of all schemes at the grassroots level, and assured of full cooperation from the panchayati raj institutions.

The meeting was attended also by the divisional forest officer, administrative officers, the DSP, all HoDs, and all 13 ZPMs of the district. (DIPRO)