[ Dr Sudhir Kumar Jena ]

Every year, on 23 April, the world observes the World Book and Copyright Day, a global celebration initiated by the UNESCO to promote reading, publishing, creativity, and the protection of intellectual property through copyright.

This day reminds us that books are not merely collections of printed pages; they are powerful instruments of knowledge, imagination, cultural preservation, and social transformation.

Books have always played a significant role in shaping civilisations. They preserve the wisdom of the past, inspire the present, and guide the future. From ancient manuscripts to modern e-books, books remain humanity’s most trusted companions in the journey of learning.

As the great Indian scientist and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam rightly said, “Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, and knowledge makes you great.” Books are the foundation of this learning process.

The importance of books was deeply understood by Dr SR Ranganathan, the Father of Library Science in India, who stated, “Books are for use.” This simple yet profound statement emphasises that books must reach readers and be actively used for the betterment of society.

Libraries, therefore, serve as bridges connecting books with people, knowledge with seekers, and ideas with innovation.

Swami Vivekananda also emphasised the transformative power of knowledge when he said, “Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man.” Books and libraries help awaken that inner potential by expanding minds and nurturing values. In every village, town, city, and university, access to books empowers individuals and strengthens communities.

In today’s digital era, the format of books may be changing, but their value remains timeless. Printed books, e-books, audiobooks, and open-access resources, all contribute to the democratisation of knowledge. Technology has made reading more accessible than ever before.

However, alongside accessibility comes responsibility – the responsibility to respect authors’ rights and intellectual creations through copyright protection.

Copyright is essential because it safeguards the creative labour of authors, researchers, artists, and publishers. It encourages innovation and ensures that creators receive recognition and fair reward for their work. Without copyright, the culture of writing and publishing would suffer greatly. Thus, the World Book and Copyright Day also reminds us to uphold ethical use of information in academic, professional, and personal life.

In India, where knowledge has been revered since ancient times, this day carries special relevance. Our universities, schools, and libraries must continue promoting reading habits among the youths. A nation that reads grows intellectually, economically, and morally. Reading not only improves language and critical thinking skills but also builds empathy and broadens perspectives.

At a time when distractions are many and attention spans are shrinking, cultivating a reading culture is more important than ever. Parents should encourage children to read. Teachers should inspire curiosity through books. Libraries should evolve into vibrant learning hubs. Governments and institutions should invest in publishing, literacy, and public libraries.

On this World Book and Copyright Day, let us renew our commitment to books, reading, and respect for intellectual property. Let us celebrate authors, publishers, librarians, educators, and readers who keep the flame of knowledge alive.

A book in hand is a future in the making. Let us read more, learn more, and grow more. (The contributor is head of the library and information science department of RGU, Rono Hills)