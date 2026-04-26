Iconic Automobiles launches Mahindra’s Born Electric EVs

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Iconic Automobiles, Naharlagun, recently launched Mahindra’s entire ‘Born Electric’ suite.

The lineup, which includes the BE 6, BE 6 FE, XEV 9e, and XEV 9s, marked a major milestone for EV adoption in Arunachal Pradesh, with prices starting from Rs 18.90 lakh.

Boasting a real-world range of over 500 kilometres, these models offer ultimate peace of mind, backed by the precision of ADAS 2 Plus safety technology.

Designed for performance, the five-seater BE 6 offers an impressive 282 BHP and 380 Nm of torque, enabling a swift 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. Inside, the cabin is a tech-lover’s dream, featuring dual super screens, a Vision X AR HUD, and a fixed glass infinity roof that perfectly complements the immersive AR Rahman-curated audio experience.

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E edition is the world’s first Formula E-inspired electric SUV, launched in India to celebrate the brand’s racing heritage with sporty design elements and enhanced performance.

Available in two variants (FE2 and FE3), it starts at Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and features a 79 kWh battery with 282 BHP and 380 Nm of torque.

The XEV 9E is engineered for those who value refined performance and intelligent efficiency.

With a streamlined design and optimised powertrain, the 9E offers enhanced energy efficiency for longer range and reduced environmental impact, intelligent drive systems that adapt to real-time road conditions, a minimalist yet sophisticated interior focused on comfort and control.

The 9E is tailored for urban professionals and forward-thinking users seeking reliability without compromise.

XEV 9S: India’s first authentic 7-seater electric SUV

Setting a new benchmark in the segment, the XEV 9S is purpose-built for large families and long-distance travel without compromising on electric performance.

Designed with true three-row usability in mind, the 9S offers, genuine 7-seater configuration with spacious third-row comfort, powerful electric drivetrain engineered for highways and varied terrains, extended real world range of 500+ km on a single charge suited for intercity journeys, premium interiors with expansive cabin space and smart storage solutions.

The XEV 9S is not just an electric SUV – it is a full-size family vehicle that redefines practicality in the EV era.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, Naharlagun-based Bank of Baroda chief manager Anand Sagar, and managing director of Iconic Automobiles Pema YK Loyi.

Shashi Kumar, regional sales manager (Northeast) and Santanu Chowdhury, area sales manager, also attended the launch ceremony.