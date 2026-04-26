KHONSA, 25 Apr: A hardcore insurgent belonging to the NSCN (I-M) surrendered before security forces in Tirap district on 24 April.

The militant, identified as self-styled lieutenant Thinwang Deosa (60), surrendered after sustained pressure and negotiations to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream, the Assam Rifles stated in a press release.

Prior to the surrender, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles launched a focused operation based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of a hardcore insurgent belonging to the outfit in the Sanliam area.

After reaching the suspected location, the troops activated their sources, established contact with the individual, and persuaded him to surrender.

He was subsequently taken into custody at the company operating base in Lazu, the release said.

The Assam Rifles said it remains committed to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region and would continue efforts to bring misguided youths back into the mainstream.