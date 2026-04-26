ZIRO, 25 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society’s (APLS) Ziro unit organised a literary programme at the GHSS auditorium in Hija here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday to commemorate the 410th death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

Author Subi Taba, the award-winning writer of Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains, was invited for an interactive session.

A total of 39 students participated in the interaction, representing institutions such as Saint Claret College, Ziro, Government Polytechnic College, Ziro, and Bumer Memorial School, Ziro. Their enthusiastic involvement fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and perspectives.

The event brought together students, writers, and literature enthusiasts in a celebration of literary heritage and creative expression.

During the session, Taba spoke about the challenges she faced while working on her book, stressing that consistency and dedication are essential to achieving success. She also shared her journey as an emerging writer and offered insights into the process of publishing her first book.

Encouraging young writers, Taba highlighted the importance of using personal narratives to engage readers and to promote cultural awareness. She urged the participants to stay connected to their roots while expressing their ideas creatively.

An open mic session further enriched the event, with Meyo Rimo Taba from Government Polytechnic College, Ziro sharing reflections on cultural identity and heritage. Adding a personal and motivational touch, she encouraged the youths to value their heritage and pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination.

On the occasion, winners of an online writing competition organised by the APLS Ziro unit as part of the World Poetry Day were felicitated with cash prizes and certificates.

Moshmi Nyorak secured the first position, followed by Moge Lendo as the first runner-up, and KamwangWangsu as the second runner-up.