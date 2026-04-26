NAMSAI, 25 Apr: A library awareness programme was held at the district library here on Friday with the aim of promoting the reading habit and advancing the ‘Reaching the unreached’ initiative among students and the wider community.

Addressing the gathering, Planning Commissioner RK Sharma noted that 42,678 people used the library in 2025. “This is the highest footfall among all district libraries in the state,” he said, and applauded the library’s services and its role in supporting students and youths of the area.

Retired commissioner Tape Bagra urged students to make full use of the library to enhance their knowledge and skills, and to prepare for future challenges.

The programme was held in line with earlier library awareness campaigns in Namsai, focusing on inculcating the reading habit and connecting students with the district’s modern, automated library facilities. (DIPR)