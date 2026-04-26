TEZU, 25 Apr: The 2nd Captain KK Venkatraman memorial patriotic group song competition was conducted at Indira Gandhi Govt College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on 24 April.

Inaugurating the competition, former Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi recalled Capt Venkatraman’s contribution to Arunachal. Techi said that he introduced girls’ military bands to Arunachal’s schools during his tenure as secretary of VKVs in Arunachal from 1983 to 1993. She said that VKV Tafrogam band and parade displays could perform in several military stations, almost matching those of Army standards.

Techi also said that Capt Venkatraman remained a local guardian to nearly 50 Arunachal girl students in Chennai for almost three decades.

“He was a friend, guide, teacher and a father to us. He took utmost care to meet our every need,” Techi recalled.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu said, “By organising the competition, we are paying our tributes to a great patriot who strove to shape the young minds of Arunachal.”

He lauded the NCC and NSS units of the college and the Bamboosa Library for organising the contest for the second year.

Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S Mundayoor said that “only a few blessed souls continue to shower benediction even after leaving this world, and Capt Venkatraman is one of them.”

He thanked the 6 Kumaon Regiment for sponsoring the annual event in honour of a distinguished former officer of their regiment.

An annual award for the best boy and girl NCC cadet in Arunachal has already been introduced in memory of Venkatraman by his family.