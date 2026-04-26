Introduction

Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users. Census serves as a critical foundation for governance, enabling informed decision-making across political, social, and economic domains. Census data enables informed policymaking that is inclusive, targeted, and aligned with the diverse needs of the population.

Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian census and 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking.

It introduces several pioneering features, including mobile-based data collection, near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions.

Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the population enumeration phase.

Supported by advanced digital tools, the exercise aims to deliver faster, more accurate and granular data while ensuring the highest standards of data security and public participation.

India’s census has evolved into the world’s largest administrative and statistical exercise. The first population count was conducted during 1865-1872, followed by the first synchronous nationwide census in 1881. Indian census has since been conducted decennially. However, the census due in 2021 could not be undertaken on schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Census 2027 will therefore mark the next enumeration in the series, and is the 16th Indian census overall and the 8th since independence.

Census 2027 is anchored in a robust institutional and administrative framework that ensures consistency, credibility, and nationwide uniformity in data collection.

Census 2027 will be conducted in a structured two-phase format to ensure comprehensive and systematic data collection across the country.

Phase I: Houselisting and housing census (HLO) is scheduled between April and September 2026. It will be held in a period of 30 days in each state/UT, as per the convenience of the state/UT governments. There will also be an option of self-enumeration during a 15-day period just before the 30-day period of house-to-house HLO work. This phase will gather detailed information on housing conditions, availability of amenities, and assets possessed by households, while also creating the essential frame for the subsequent phase.

Phase II: Population enumeration (PE) is scheduled for February 2027 and will focus on capturing detailed demographic, socioeconomic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related information of individuals across households.

As decided by the CCPA, enumeration of castes will also be done during the second phase of Census. The exact dates of the population enumeration and questions will be notified in due course.

Salient features of Census 2027

Census 2027 is set to introduce several significant administrative and technological advancements to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, transparency and speed of the enumeration process. These initiatives will modernise the census operations and generate more comprehensive and timely demographic data for evidence-based policymaking.

Caste enumeration

Caste enumeration has emerged as a major feature of the Indian Census 2027. Until the 2011 census, the exercise included the systematic enumeration of only Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, following the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, dated 30 April, 2025, Census 2027 will also undertake caste enumeration.

First census by digital means

Census 2027 will mark India’s first census by digital means, and the government has already begun extensive preparations for its successful implementation.

As part of these efforts, a dedicated portal, namely Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, has been developed for managing and monitoring the entire census process on a near real-time basis. Officers at sub-district, district, state and national levels can track enumeration progress, field performance, and operational readiness through an integrated dashboard.

This is a secure offline app for enumerators to collect and upload houselisting data, accessible only to those registered on the CMMS portal. It enables direct field-to-server data transmission, eliminating paperwork.

Another innovation for Census 2027 is the HLB Creator web mapping application to be used by the charge officers. It will facilitate digital creation of houselisting blocks using satellite imagery, ensuring geographic coverage across the country without omission and duplication.

Self-enumeration facility

A major citizen-centric innovation in Census 2027 is the introduction of self-enumeration facility.

The facility is accessible via a dedicated online portal https://se.census.gov.in/. It will be available in 16 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

Respondents can fill details independently, after which a unique self enumeration (SE) ID will be generated.

User guide, flow chart, FAQs, necessary ‘tool tips’, tutorial video and validation checks for questions are provided in the self-enumeration portal itself to ensure accuracy of data.

Data will be confirmed and integrated by enumerators during field visits.

Robust data security and privacy architecture

A comprehensive and multilayered data security framework has been established for Census 2027 to safeguard the integrity and confidentiality of information at every stage. This includes end-to-end encryption covering data collection, transmission and storage, along with secure transmission protocols to prevent unauthorised access.

Additionally, these systems comply with globally recognised ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standards, and are subject to regular security audits by reputed agencies.

Together, these measures ensure a resilient and secure data ecosystem for the census exercise.

Human resource readiness forms a critical pillar of Census 2027, with extensive efforts directed towards training and capacity building. Approximately 31 lakh enumerators and supervisors, along with over 1 lakh census functionaries, have been mobilised to carry out the exercise efficiently.

Census as a foundation for future governance

The census remains a cornerstone of governance, providing reliable and comprehensive data for informed policymaking and inclusive development. It enables accurate assessment of population trends and ensures effective planning across sectors such as food, water, energy, and infrastructure. By offering granular insights at the local level, it helps in targeted delivery of government schemes and optimal resource allocation.

The upcoming Census 2027 is expected to further strengthen this framework by providing updated and detailed information. This will support more precise, data-driven planning and help address emerging challenges in a rapidly changing socioeconomic landscape. (PIB)