ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The state unit of the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS), in collaborations with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB), organised an awareness programme on various issues related to workers at the office of the capital electrical division (CED) here on Saturday.

Addressing the working class as resource person, CED EE Tadar Radhe asked them to serve the society and the state as a whole with honesty and sincerity, while maintaining their dignity.

APB&OCWWB Registering Officer Koj Kanu urged the working community to register their names and avail of the benefits of welfare schemes being provided by the welfare board.

Among others, BMS state president Ringu Chapo, general secretary Donik Talling, workers, and workers’ union leaders from various departments were present at the programme.

Several essential items, including raincoats and umbrellas, were distributed to the workers and other staff of the electrical department during the programme.

Workers’ registration cards were also distributed to the newly registered workers under the APB&OCWWB.