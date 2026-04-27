ZIRO, 26 Apr: The 32nd Ziro bird walk transformed Siikhe Lake here in Lower Subansiri district into a living classroom on Sunday, bringing together students of Kids Quest School for a morning of discovery and conservation.

Under the guidance of wildlife filmmaker MilloTako, the children traded their desks for binoculars, spotting everything from elegant mallards to the elusive cinnamon bittern, while learning about the delicate ‘web of life’ that sustains the wetlands.

More than just a birdwatching session, the event carried forward a vision initially proposed by former deputy commissioner HP Vivek to nurture a lifelong bond between Ziro’s youths and the 40-plus migratory species that call this valley their winter home.

By gifting each participant an English-Apatani pocket guide book and discussing future dreams like a community butterfly park, the organisers, Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and the Ziro Bird Walk, ensured that the young conservationists didn’t just see nature through a lens but left with a deeper sense of responsibility to protect it. (DIPRO)