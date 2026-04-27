BAMENG, 26 Apr: Expansion of Bameng township and identification of sites for the construction of a mini secretariat, an ADC bungalow, a primary health centre, and other developmental works were discussed during a public meeting chaired by local MLA Kumar Waii here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA stated that he had earlier served three consecutive terms as the MLA of the Bameng assembly constituency, during which significant funds and developmental projects were brought to the Bameng constituency. However, he expressed concern that many of these developments are not presently visible “due to negligence on the part of certain contractors and officials.”

He further said that, having been re-elected by the people, he is committed to ensuring quality implementation of all developmental projects.

Waii appealed for full cooperation of the public in transforming the face of the Bameng assembly constituency.

The MLA emphasised that the proposed mini secretariat would “represent the face of Bameng township,” and directed all engineering departments to maintain the highest standards of quality and execute works strictly as per the DPR.

He also appreciated the generous contribution of the land donors of Tara village, who have donated more than 40,000 square metres of land for the township expansion.

He also extended gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for sanctioning Rs 57 crore for the construction of the mini secretariat, ADC residential bungalow, expansion of Bameng township roads, a multipurpose hall, and the integrated development of various administrative infrastructures in the newly shifted Lada CO headquarters in Sijingwa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Chanya Raiurged all departments to ensure timely completion of the projects.

The meeting was attended by HoDs, including the PWD and RWD EEs, the BDOs of Bameng and Khenewa blocks, ZPMs, members of the Bameng Town Land Advisory Committee, land donors, GBs, panchayat leaders, and representatives from the villages concerned, namely, Tara, Mlorang and L/Riang.