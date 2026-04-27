LIKABALI, 26 Apr: The Government Primary School in Adi Tako here in Lower Siang district is in an extremely poor and unsafe condition, with classrooms deteriorating and walls at risk of collapsing at any time, posing a serious threat to the safety of students and teachers.

This emerged during a visit by ZPC Pakmo Koyu to the school on the occasion of the National Panchayat Day on 24 April. He was accompanied by Gram Chairperson Goli Basar, GPM Iri Bam, and members of the public.

During the visit, an interaction was held with the teaching staff to understand the ground realities of the school. The inspection revealed the deeply concerning condition of the school.

It was further observed that the school is functioning without basic essential facilities, including electricity, drinking water, toilet facilities, and a proper kitchen for preparing midday meals.

In light of these challenges, the ZPC appealed to the state government to take necessary measures immediately to improve the school’s infrastructure.

The National Panchayat Day was observed across Gensi, Seren, Koyu, Sibe, Kangku, and Likabali by zilla parishad members, marking the importance of grassroots governance and community participation. (DIPRO)