NEW DELHI, 26 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to purchase at least one bamboo product from the Northeast, saying such efforts would encourage those who toil hard to make them.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said also that, according to the law made by the British, bamboo was defined as a tree, and the rules associated with it were very strict.

He said it was very difficult to transport bamboo anywhere and as a result, people here started moving away from bamboo-related businesses.

The prime minister said that by changing the law in 2017, his government removed bamboo from the tree category and put it as grass.

“The results of which are visible to everyone. Today, the bamboo sector is flourishing throughout the Northeast. People are continuously innovating and adding value to it,” he said.

Modi said what was once viewed as a burden is now giving new impetus to employment, business, and innovation, and women are its biggest beneficiaries.

People will be surprised to know how much change has come about by changing the definition of bamboo, he said.

“I will urge all of you to positively purchase one bamboo product or the other from the Northeast. You can even present it as a gift. Your efforts will encourage those who toil hard to make bamboo products,” he said.

The prime minister also said that the Northeast is like ‘Ashtalakshmi’ and there is immense talent there. (PTI)