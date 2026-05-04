Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Renowned academician and folklorist Dr Joram Aniya has been appointed as a full-time member of the NITI Aayog, bringing an eminent intellectual voice from the state to the highest level of national policymaking.

Dr Aniya was appointed alongside Dr R Balasubramaniam as full-time members of the NITI Aayog through a notification from the cabinet secretariat on Saturday after being approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Aniya belongs to Migo Joram village in Yachuli administrative circle of Keyi Panyor district. She is the head of the Hindi department at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. She is the first Arunachali and the first from the Nyishi community to have done her PhD in Hindi language. She is an accomplished writer and folklorist, known for her contributions to the Nyishi literature, culture and indigenous knowledge system. She is also a recipient of the World Hindi Award for her academic excellence.

Her role in the NITI Aayog is expected to strengthen the voice of the Northeast states in national policymaking.

At NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, she will bring over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy engagement.

Dr Aniya is credited with authoring and editing multiple books on Nyishi literature and culture, along with numerous research publications. Her background in indigenous culture and grassroots scholarship is expected to contribute meaningfully to discussions on tribal welfare and inclusive development at the national level.

Dr Aniya’s appointment came days after the government reconstituted the NITI Aayog on 24 April, with Ashok Kumar Lahiri named as vice chairman, alongside several other full-time members, including economist KV Raju, AIIMS Director M Srinivas, and former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Dr Aniya on the appointment, describing it as a proud moment for the state and the entire Northeast.

“An eminent academician, writer, and folklorist, Dr Aniya has made pioneering contributions to Hindi literature and the preservation of Nyishi culture. Her remarkable journey as the first woman PhD holder in Hindi from the Nyishi community reflects dedication, scholarship, and a deep commitment to society,” the chief minister said.

Khandu also noted that her experience in education, research, and grassroots engagement would bring valuable insights to national policy, particularly in strengthening indigenous knowledge systems and inclusive development.

“I also express my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for recognising such distinguished talent from the Northeast and entrusting her with this important national responsibility,” Khandu added.

Dr Aniya’s appointment to the NITI Aayog has been widely welcomed across Arunachal Pradesh as recognition of academic and cultural scholarship from the Northeast at the highest levels of national governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his congratulatory message said, “I am confident that her presence in NITI Aayog will enrich policy discourse with deeper insights into indigenous knowledge, education, and inclusive development.”