Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The state government has called a coordination meeting here on Monday in regard to information sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case filed by the Save Mon Region Federation and the Voluntary Arunachal Sena against Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Last month, the Supreme Court of India ordered a preliminary inquiry into allegations surrounding the awarding of government contracts to the relatives of the chief minister.

In an order dated 30 April, the chief engineer of SID&P under the PWD, chief engineer of Western Zone PHED, chief engineer of Urban Development, chief engineer of Western Zone WRD, chief engineer of Western Zone RWD, chief engineer of Hydropower in the Kameng basin, and the chief engineer of Western Zone Power Department have been summoned for the meeting.

The CBI had earlier written to the state government, seeking information in regard to the case. The information sought reportedly relates to seven firms – M/s Brand Eagles, M/s RD Constructions, M/s Alliances Traders, M/s Frontiers Associates, M/s Goleng Construction, M/s Global Royal Constructions, and M/s Khandu Construction.

All the officers who will attend the meeting have been directed to come with the documents sought by the CBI.