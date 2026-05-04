Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 3 May: The state’s mixed martial artist Sonam Zomba defended her Matrix Fight Night (MFN) women’s strawweight world title at MFN 18 on 2 May in Greater Noida.

Zomba defeated Brazil’s Maristela Alves via submission (armbar/reverse armbar) at 4:39 of Round-2 in the main event, held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Indoor Sports Complex.

This was Zomba’s first title defence since winning the vacant belt at MFN17.

Headlining the event, the 27-year-old fighter from Tawang dominated Alves in the first round by consistent grounding. However, Alves dropped Zomba in the second, during which she swiftly switched the position, leading to a reverse armbar submission.

Zomba trains at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym in Guwahati. She improved her pro record to 8-1 (7-1 pre-fight in some reports) with an eight-fight win streak. She overcame a serious elbow injury and a multi-year layoff earlier in her career.

Alves challenged with striking and reach early, but Zomba adapted and secured the finish. Zomba has dedicated the win to her state and young athletes, particularly women in the region.

Congratulating Zomba on her first title defence fight, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated, “What an inspiring performance by Sonam Zomba in defending her MFN Strawweight World Title at Matrix Fight Night 18.

“With determination, discipline, and grace, she has once again made history, becoming a proud symbol of excellence from Arunachal Pradesh and a true inspiration for young athletes across India and beyond,” Khandu added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated Zomba on her spectacular win.

“Her performance reflects unwavering determination, discipline, and resilience – qualities that are now defining the sporting spirit of Arunachal Pradesh. Wishing her continued success as she takes Indian MMA to even greater heights,” the DCM said.