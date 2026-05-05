ITANAGAR, 4 May: In an initiative under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), cadets of the 1 APBn NCC visited Belo village in Dumporijo circle of Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

Belo village, predominantly inhabited by members of the Galo tribe, offered a rich and immersive experience of indigenous traditions and rural life to the NCC cadets.

Nestled amidst lush green paddy fields, Belo village stands as a living testament to the deep-rooted cultural heritage influenced by the traditions of Yomcha circle in West Siang district. “The serene landscape, combined with the simplicity of life in the village, created an ideal environment for learning about the various facets of village life, and the NCC cadets enthusiastically interacted with local villagers to gain knowledge beyond textbooks,” the battalion informed in a release.

The primary objective of the visit was to foster interaction between cadets and local villagers, enabling young minds to understand and appreciate the customs, traditions, and social fabric of the Galo community. The cadets actively engaged with the residents of Belo village, gaining firsthand exposure to traditional practices, lifestyle patterns, and cultural values that have been preserved across generations.

The visit was led by the 1 APBn NCC commanding officer, along with ANO Mennu Haji and PI staff, who ensured smooth coordination and meaningful engagement throughout the visit. The proactive initiative resulted in bridging the gap between structured training and experiential learning.

The initiative under the VVP for the NCC cadets was a subtle approach in building cultural awareness and socially responsible youths while staying anchored in India’s diverse heritage. The visit to Belo village not only enhanced the NCC cadets’ understanding of rural ecosystems but also reinforced the importance of preserving indigenous identities in a rapidly modernising world.