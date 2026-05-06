ITANAGAR, 5 May: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) expressed strong dissent over the recommendations of the high-power committee (HPC) on framing rules for implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

In a representation submitted to HPC chairman Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey, ACF chief adviser and HPC member Tarh Miri said the decision to proceed with the framing of rules without addressing the serious objections raises deep apprehension.

Miri said that, as the Christian community’s representative, he had urged during the first meeting to recommend repeal of the Act, calling it fundamentally flawed, constitutionally questionable, and socially divisive.

“I had urged that, instead of proceeding towards its implementation, the committee should consider recommending repeal of the Act in the larger interest of justice and social harmony. However, I regret to note that this core concern has not been reflected in the committee’s recommendations,” he stated in the representation.

Miri said he firmly believes that implementing the Act would disrupt the longstanding peace and communal harmony, create mistrust and division among communities that have lived together with mutual respect, lead to avoidable social unrest and instability, and undermine the spirit of brotherhood and coexistence.

“Arunachal Pradesh has been a beacon of peaceful coexistence among diverse communities and faiths. Any attempt to regulate matters of personal belief and conscience through legal enforcement is likely to disturb this delicate balance,” Miri stated in the representation.

He said the Act also raises serious concerns about fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, particularly the freedom of religion, conscience, and belief.

The ACF adviser urged the HPC to reconsider the recommendations in the interest of peace, unity, and stability in the state.

The report and recommendations, along with the draft rules, 2026 for APFRA, 1978, are supposed to be submitted to the government within the first week of May or at a later date.