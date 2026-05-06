[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 5 May: The sudden hike in the fees of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV)-run schools has deeply angered parents across the state.

Parents have been calling for a reduction in fees and have sought the intervention of the state government in this regard. They alleged that the fee hike is almost 100 percent, and added that many are struggling to arrange the required amount due to the sudden increase.

Many parents are withdrawing their children from VKVs due to the hike in fees. “I have two children, and I am a salaried person. The sudden hike caught us off guard. I was left with no choice but to withdraw my children and get them admitted to other schools where I can pay fees on an instalment basis,” said a parent on condition of anonymity.

Some parents also alleged that they were not given any prior notice before the fee hike.

“It has come as a huge shock to parents. VKV, being partly funded by the government, is expected to function in the interest of students and society, not as a profit-driven entity. Such an abrupt hike in fees places unnecessary financial burdens on parents, many of whom are not in a position to afford it at such short notice,” said Jummar Ngulom, a parent based in Naharlagun. He urged the Education Department to intervene and work out a solution in the interest of the student community.

Meanwhile, the All Papum Poma Students’ Union (APPSU) has written to the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT), expressing concern over the fees hike. The union warned that if authorities fail to address its grievances, it would stage a dharna at the VKV Balijan campus.

“The recent increase in fees has become difficult for many families to manage. A reasonable revision is requested, so that students are not deprived of education due to financial constraints,” the APPSU stated. It further called for an instalment-based payment system to ease the burden on parents. The union also sought reservation for local students at VKV Balijan. “The school was established with the goodwill, support, and land contribution of the local people, with the aim of providing accessible and value-based education. At least 50% of seats should be ensured for local students, considering the foundational support provided by the community,” the APPSU added.

Meanwhile, the VKV Alumni Association said it has communicated concerns over the fees hike to the VKVAPT.

“A meeting between the VKVAPT and the VKVAA has been fixed for 7 May to discuss this issue. We have suggested the payment of fees on an instalment basis instead of a one-time payment, to which the kendra has agreed and will soon issue a circular to all principals,” said Dr Minggam Pertin, chairman of the VKV Alumni Association. He said also that VKVs are finding it difficult to operate due to the high cost of running schools.

“During the initial days, VKVs were 100% funded by the government. Over the years, the grant-in-aid has decreased while the number of schools has increased. Adding to the problem, many parents fail to pay their dues. More than Rs 90 lakh (nearing a crore) was pending in the last session. That is why it has become very difficult to run all these schools. The only hope is if the government increases the grant-in-aid,” added Dr Pertin.

Education Department officials have also reportedly spoken to VKV authorities. “We have suggested that VKV adopt an instalment-based payment system to ease the burden on parents,” said an official.