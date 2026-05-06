RONO HILLS, 5 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has played a pivotal role in shaping the human resource of the state.

Addressing the 9th edition of ‘Arunachal Panorama’, the flagship cultural and youth festival of RGU here on Tuesday, the chief minister lauded the university for sustaining the festival as a meaningful tradition that brings together the cultural expressions of Arunachal Pradesh’ numerous tribes and sub-tribes.

He observed that, with the state being home to over 26 major tribes, such platforms help in presenting this vast diversity in a cohesive and engaging manner, especially for the younger generation.

Addressing a vibrant gathering of students, faculty members and dignitaries, the chief minister described Arunachal Panorama as a unique and evolving platform that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the state while fostering unity among its many tribes and communities.

Highlighting the cultural showcase presented during the event, including a fusion of traditional dances, Khandu commended the students, artists and mentors for their creativity and dedication.

Reflecting on the journey of RGU since its establishment in 1984, the chief minister noted that the alumni of the university have gone on to contribute significantly across sectors including governance, politics, business, technology and public service. He expressed confidence that the current generation of students would carry this legacy forward.

Emphasising the changing dynamics of education in the modern era, Khandu underlined that academic learning alone is no longer sufficient. He stressed on equal importance of sports, co-curricular activities and technological adaptability, particularly in an age driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. He advised students to embrace technology while also learning to use it judiciously, cautioning against overdependence that could diminish critical thinking and knowledge.

The chief minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to transformative reforms in the education sector. Referring to the implementation of the National Education Policy, he highlighted the ongoing ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal’, which focuses on strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, improving performance at secondary levels, and integrating skill development into the education system. He informed that significant investments have been made in upgrading schools, building hostels and rationalising educational infrastructure to enhance quality over quantity.

On higher education and research, Khandu emphasised the role of universities as bridges between academic knowledge and grassroots realities. He encouraged RGU to further strengthen research-oriented and evidence-based policy contributions while also improving its national perception and rankings. In this context, he announced that the state Cabinet has approved the establishment of a satellite campus of the university in Kambang to expand access to higher education in eastern Arunachal.

The CM also outlined a series of forward-looking initiatives aimed at youth empowerment. He spoke about the state’s efforts to promote global academic exposure through the Scheme for Academic Excellence, which supports students gaining admission to top-ranked international universities. He urged students to take advantage of such opportunities and aspire beyond geographical boundaries.

Encouraging entrepreneurship, Khandu highlighted initiatives like the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park, which provides incubation, mentorship and financial support to young entrepreneurs. He noted that the state has emerged as one of the best-performing regions in the startup ecosystem, and emphasised the need for youths to transition from being job seekers to job creators.

In addition, he announced the upcoming establishment of the ‘Arunachal creative economy cell’ under the chief minister’s office, aimed at nurturing talent in fields such as art, music, design and creative industries, and providing national and international exposure to the state’s youths.

The chief minister further informed about plans to encourage greater participation of Arunachali youthsin the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces through structured training, scholarships and institutional tie-ups. He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure and development initiatives, including new science centres, colleges and improvements in university facilities.

Responding to concerns raised by student representatives, Khandu assured of support for key infrastructure needs at the university, including roads, street lighting and water supply systems, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to learning.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to the organisers and participants of Arunachal Panorama 2026, expressing confidence that the festival would continue to strengthen cultural unity and inspire the youths of Arunachal to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

Present on the occasion were Doimukh legislator Nabam Vivek, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji, and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, besides other faculty members, scholars, student union representatives, and students.

Earlier, addressing the participants, Dr Rikamexplained the purpose of Arunachal Panorama as a platform to showcase the rich diversity of the tribal traditions and cultural diversity of Arunachal. He emphasised the need to “connect the young generation to the roots,” so that they can contribute towards the preservation of the state’s rich cultural mosaic.

RGUSU president Daniel John Kholie said that Arunachal Panorama is an occasion for cultural exchange among the students belonging to various tribal communities of the state.

In his address, Prof Nayak informed that, “among the central universities of the country, Arunachal Panorama is a one-of-its-kind event that is practiced only in RGU.” This showcasing is an effort on the part of the university to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the state, he said, adding that the perception towards RGU has been evolving positively among national bodies in recent years.

AAPSU president Meje Taku in his address highlighted several important points related to the state and the youths of Arunachal. He suggested that the state government provide fellowships for researchers pursuing PhD in the state.

MLA Vivek praised the initiatives taken by RGU to preserve the culture and identity of the state. He said that there is an urgent need for students to speak in languages that do not have a script, so that these languages can be preserved. He also urged the students to become agents of socio-political change.(CM’s PR Cell, with input from PRO, RGU)