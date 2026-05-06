ITANAGAR, 5 May: Governor KT Parnaikreviewed the security scenario of the state with Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor advised the DGP to adopt a proactive and mission-oriented approach, based on latest technologies and human intelligence. He underscored that policing in sensitive and strategically significant areas must combine firmness and efficiency with empathy and a humane touch, ensuring that the force remains approachable and responsive to the needs of the people.

With special reference to the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region, the governor reiterated that public trust is the cornerstone of effective policing, and that it must be nurtured through consistent engagement, transparency, and fairness in action. He emphasised that in the TCL districts, where geographical challenges and security concerns coexist, building confidence among citizens is as important as maintaining law and order. He emphasised the need to review the deployment of police personnel, as well as strategic location of police stations and outposts in the TCL region.

The governor stressed on the urgent need for early implementation of border fencing, underscoring that it is not merely an infrastructure project but a critical pillar of national security. He said that in sensitive frontier regions, effective border management plays a decisive role in curbing illegal infiltration, trans-border crime, and other security challenges that can disrupt peace and stability.

The governor stressed that a well-secured border is fundamental to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, and called for coordinated efforts among all agencies concerned to expedite the process with utmost priority and diligence.

The DGP briefed the governor on the overall law and order situation across the state. (Lok Bhavan)