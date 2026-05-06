Editor,

The APPSC has fixed the viva voce (interview) date for postgraduate teachers (PGT) on 18 May, which is not a wise step as there will be the assistant professor interview after that.

The candidates who will get selected for PGT might get the job of assistant professor as well, and in such a scenario the PGT seats will go vacant within no time. The APPSC should fix the interview date like AE and JE. Candidates who got selected for AE didn’t sit for the JE interview as AE interview was conducted before the JE interview.

Our state is already facing shortage of PGTs; hence it is requested that the APPSC look into the matter; else it can keep a waiting list of PGTs.

An aspirant