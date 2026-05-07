ITANAGAR, 6 May: Itanagar FC emerged champions of the U-16 ASMITA Khelo India City Football League 2026 for Arunachal Pradesh, which concluded at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia, on 6 May.

Six teams competed in a league-cum-knockout format.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said the league specifically focused on promoting and encouraging women’s football, aligning with the broader vision of the ASMITA initiative to empower female players.

“By providing increased participation opportunities and structured talent identification pathways, we aim to strengthen the foundation of women’s football in Arunachal Pradesh and across the nation,” the association said in a release.

The APFA said it is committed to holistic growth of football in the state, with continued emphasis on developing the women’s game.