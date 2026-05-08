Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government will erect a statue in memory of late Gyamar Padang, recognising his contribution towards promoting transparency and accountability in public institutions.

Announcing the decision on social media, Khandu said that Padang’s efforts played a significant role in drawing attention to gaps in the recruitment system and contributed towards strengthening transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance.

“Today, I met his family members and conveyed my heartfelt respect and condolences. The memorial will stand as a lasting tribute to his life and as an inspiration for future generations to uphold honesty, responsibility and public service,” the chief minister said.

Padang, who was posthumously conferred the State Gold Medal, came into public prominence after exposing alleged irregularities in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s recruitment process in 2022.

Padang is widely remembered across Arunachal for his demand for systemic reforms in the recruitment process. He died in May 2023 following a prolonged illness.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, which conducted stirs against paper leakage and cash-for-job scam in the state civil service agency, has been demanding building a ‘Statue of Honesty’ to pay homage to whistleblower Gyamar Padang’s contributions.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union also joined the demand for erecting a statue to honour late Padang.