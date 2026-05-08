NAHARLAGUN, 7 May: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here successfully performed its first-ever interventional radiology (IR) procedure for a renal artery pseudoaneurysm, marking a major milestone in the institution’s expanding capabilities in advanced, minimally invasive care, said an official release.

The procedure was performed by Dr Wangju Sumnyan with his team of the department of radiology, in close coordination with the cardiology and urology departments.

The patient is stable and recovering well, the release said.

The complex case was managed through endovascular coil embolisation, a cutting-edge, minimally invasive technique that allows precise treatment of arterial abnormalities without the need for open surgery. A 40-year-old female patient had come with injury to the left renal artery and resultant pseudo-aneurysm formation following a surgery for kidney stone. The patient had presented herself with severe pain and blood in urine. Two tiny, metallic coils were used to block the bleeding artery through a small hole in the groin, the release added.

This achievement marks a major advancement in the institute’s clinical capabilities and a leap forward for healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh, said the release. “It also highlights the TRIHMS’ growing expertise in state-of-the-art image-guided interventions, which offer safer, faster, and organ-preserving alternatives to traditional surgery,” it said.

Dr Sumnyan, who is the deputy medical superintendent and HoD of radiology, stated: “This achievement reflects the TRIHMS’ aspiration and growing strength in advanced medical technologies. Introducing interventional radiology services within our institution with a separate cath-lab for IR will be another step towards providing world-class healthcare to our people.”

The introduction of advanced IR procedures is expected to significantly expand the TRIHMS’ capability to manage complex emergencies such as internal bleeding, vascular injuries, and tumor embolisation – often with shorter recovery times and reduced complications, Dr Sumnyan said.

With the support of the people and the state government, the TRIHMS continues its onward journey towards its vision of evolving into a premier medical institution in the Northeast, the release added.