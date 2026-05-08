TAWANG, 7 May: Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday said women-led rural tourism could become a powerful medium for promoting cultural exchange, sustainable development and regional cooperation across the Himalayan Buddhist belt.

Addressing a regional workshop on ‘Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India’ here, Pul praised the initiative aimed at linking Buddhist centres in Northeast India with neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka through a women-led rural tourism model.

The workshop brought together delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Assam and Sikkim, with discussions centred on strengthening regional cooperation and promoting sustainable tourism rooted in shared Buddhist heritage.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’ tourism potential, Pul said that the state, often referred to as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’, is home to several important spiritual destinations, including Tawang, Mechukha and the Golden Pagoda in Namsai.

She said that women in rural and tribal communities have traditionally played a key role in preserving oral traditions, handicrafts, indigenous cuisines, festivals and rituals, adding that involving them in tourism initiatives would not only help preserve cultural heritage but also create livelihood opportunities and empower local communities.

Pul said the state government is committed to supporting working women through skill development, micro-financing, infrastructure development and digital promotion of local experiences.

She also underlined the need for stronger tourism and cultural linkages with neighbouring Buddhist nations to boost international tourism and deepen people-to-people ties.

The workshop featured speeches by representatives from participating countries, along with technical sessions on regional cooperation, connectivity, branding, and the role of women-led rural tourism. Deliberations were also held on identifying key Buddhist heritage sites across the region.

Officials described the workshop as an important step towards enhancing regional collaboration and unlocking the tourism potential of Northeast India through inclusive and sustainable development models.