ITANAGAR, 7 May: In a major move to institutionalise the state’s creative sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a high-level review meeting here on Thursday with organisers of premier state events.

During the meeting, the CM unveiled a vision to transform standalone competitions into a “structured talent pipeline,” ensuring that the state’s youths can transition from the stage to sustainable professional careers in the global entertainment industry.

The meeting focused on six flagship platforms, including Miss, Mr and Mrs Arunachal, Arunachal’s Got Talent, Arunachal Super Dance and Arunachal Idol.

Addressing the organisers, Khandu emphasised that cultural events must serve as more than just annual spectacles. “Our goal is to ensure that every event moves beyond being a standalone competition and instead evolves into a structured talent pipeline,” hesaid.

He emphasised that every platform must have a clear roadmap to guide the participants towardsprofessional opportunities in music, fashion, media, and the performing arts. “We are not just looking for performers; we are building careers,” he added.

To provide the necessary institutional backing, the chief minister announced the strengthening of the creative economy cell within the CMO. The cell will act as a bridge between local talent and the global industry, facilitating linkages and career progression pathways.

In a significant revelation regarding industry expansion, the CM noted that the state is looking towards digital giants to amplify local voices.

He informed that strategic collaborations, including with global platforms such as Spotify, are being explored to handhold the state’s emerging singers and help them reach wider audiences.

“We want the world to engage with and appreciate our indigenous music, art, and cultural expressions,” Khandu said.

He cited the Ziro Festival of Music as a successful blueprint for promoting independent musicians, and pledged continued support to strengthen all similar initiatives.

In another move to ensure professionalism and long-term planning, the state government is finalising a fresh agreement with all the six major event organisers. This agreement will extend their association for five years under the official state calendar of events.

The meeting also highlighted the closing of technical gaps within the state. Previously dependent on outside expertise, Arunachal’s creative ecosystem is now producing its own sound engineers, lighting professionals, and technical experts.

“The creative economy is emerging as a powerful pillar of growth in Arunachal Pradesh. We are seeing a shift where our youths and women are not just performers, but entrepreneurs, evolving from singers into composers and from models into fashion designers,” Khandu added.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Arunachal Pradesh Regulatory Board of State Events, chaired by Mallo Attu. The board will oversee the implementation of these new standards to ensure that the state continues its upward trajectory in the national entertainment and Bollywood circuits. (CM’s PR Cell)