ITANAGAR, 7 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday pitched for developing an integrated tourism circuit linking key Buddhist destinations in the Northeastern states for a seamless spiritual and cultural experience for visitors.

He said that the collaborative effort by roping in neighbouring states and countries should be branded ‘Tawang Initiative’ to give it a distinct global identity.

Calling for a “professional and collaborative”approach to the development of tourism, Mein said the proposed circuit should link key Buddhist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur, and neighbouring countries.

He made the remarks while speaking at the inaugural session of a workshop on the ‘Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India’ in Tawang, which was attended by delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and several Indian states.

Highlighting Tawang’s spiritual importance, the deputy chief minister said the place is home to a 400-year-old monastery, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, and lies along an important route associated with the present Dalai Lama.

He also flagged heritage sites such as Dirang Dzong, Thembang, the sacred Pemako region, and the picturesque Mechukha valley as anchors for a broader Buddhist and cultural tourism network.

Mein also stressed on Arunachal’s tourism potential, citing the harmonious coexistence of 26 major tribes with distinct languages, attires, and customs, as well as the state’s rich biodiversity that supports ecotourism, adventure tourism, and spiritual retreats.

To safeguard the state’s intangible heritage, the government is digitising ancient manuscripts, traditional knowledge systems, and religious texts to preserve them for future generations, he said.

He announced plans to host an international tourism event in Arunachal later this year, and invited global stakeholders to partner in positioning the state as a premier destination. (DCM’s PR Cell, with PTI input)