ITANAGAR, 9 May: Highlighting the need for a holistic healthcare approach, Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the importance of introducing the latest technologies and advanced medical research into the state’s healthcare ecosystem.

He said this during a meeting with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati President Dr Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay at the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday.

The two discussed the evolving healthcare scenario in the Northeast region, with particular focus on the unique healthcare challenges and opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor shared his concern over the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stress-related disorders, and cardiovascular ailments, which are increasingly affecting people across all age groups. Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare, he requested AIIMS Guwahati to undertake dedicated studies and research initiatives to identify region-specific causes and recommend practical remedies suited to the socio-cultural and geographical conditions of the Northeast.

He urged AIIMS Guwahati to share modern healthcare innovations, research findings, and best medical practices with the health officials and medical institutions of Arunachal to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve diagnostic capabilities, and enhance patient care across the state.

Dr Sanjay, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and Padma Shri awardee, assured the governor of the AIIMS Guwahati’s fullest cooperation and support to strengthen healthcare collaboration with the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. He also presented his book, titled Bharat Mein Sadak Durghatnayen, published by the National Book Trust, to the governor. (Lok Bhavan)