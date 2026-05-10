ITANAGAR, 9 May: Union minister Harsh Malhotra on Saturday assured the residents of Lower Siang district of prompt action regarding critical infrastructure upgrades and border connectivity.

Malhotra, the minister of state for road transport and highways, who is on a two-day visit to the state to review key projects in the Northeastern state, gave the assurance following a representation submitted by residents highlighting the strategic importance of road networks.

The delegation was led by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and local MLA Kardo Nyigyor, officials said.

The delegation sought the strengthening of the Akajan-Bame road, considered a vital lifeline for civilians and security forces travelling towards the India-China border.

It also demanded upgradation of the Dipa-Likabali-Nilok stretch into an all-weather high-capacity road to support commercial activities, and called for construction of major bridges and culverts to tackle seasonal flooding and ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare and markets.

Nyigyor in a social media post later said the union minister was receptive to the concerns raised and assured that the matters would be examined seriously.

During his visit on Friday, Malhotra reviewed infrastructure facilities related to healthcare, education, drinking water supply, road connectivity and agriculture in the district.

At Kardu Taipodia District Hospital in Likabali, the minister inspected the existing infrastructure and interacted with district officials to assess manpower availability and the status of medical equipment.

He assured hospital authorities that concerns related to shortage of staff and equipment would be conveyed to the prime minister’s office and the ministries concerned for necessary action.

Malhotra also visited the Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water project site in Likabali, where he interacted with engineers and beneficiaries regarding the implementation and progress of the scheme.

At PM SHRI Upper Primary School in Silli village, the minister expressed concern over poor student enrolment despite the presence of adequate infrastructure and a sizeable local population.

He urged the community to actively support the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative and stressed the need for meaningful implementation of the 33 per cent reservation policy for women. He also appealed to teachers to preserve and promote indigenous cultural heritage through education.

The minister later visited oil palm nursery projects in Dipa, Seren, Pam and Old Deka villages, where he interacted with experts and progressive farmers on the prospects of oil palm cultivation in the district.

During the inspection of PMGSY roads and bridges being executed by the Rural Works Department, Malhotra expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of the bridge over the Pale River at Pale village.

Meanwhile, the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) welcomed the maiden visit of the minister to the district and reiterated its longstanding demand for improvement of the Akajan-Likabali-Bame road.

The organisation stated that it had repeatedly submitted representations to the chief minister and other authorities regarding the issue and had also conducted inspections in coordination with the district administrations of Lower Siang and Leparada.

The GYO further said that a delegation led by the Galo Welfare Society president, along with members of the GYO and the GWS Lower Siang district unit, had recently met union minister Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao to apprise them of the road condition.

According to the organisation, Rijiju subsequently requested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take up the matter with union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.

The organisation, however, expressed disappointment that the district administration did not invite the GWS Lower Siang district unit and the GYO to formally submit a public representation during Malhotra’s visit despite their continued involvement in pursuing the issue.

Malhotra wrapped up his tour on Saturday with a coordination meeting with the HoDs, panchayat members, BRO officials and the executive director of the NHIDCL in Likabali to review the progress of road and infrastructure development in the district.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised the need to overcome challenges in the path of development and stressed that developmental activities must continue within stipulated timelines with minimal hindrance.

“We have constraints, but success can only be achieved by overcoming them,” he said.

Responding to the longstanding public demand for the conversion of the 105-km Akajan-Bame road stretch into a national highway, he assured that the matter would be taken up with the PMO, MoRTH and the Defence Ministry to explore a solution at the earliest.

While reviewing presentations made by various departments, the minister advised officers to submit proposals and notes to the government in a timely manner and actively pursue them instead of waiting passively.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited an anganwadi centre in Lipu, where he interacted with officials, anganwadi workers and children. He spent time with the children and directed the district administration to provide additional basic facilities to the centre.

Malhotra also inspected the stretch of the road from Likabali to Siji to assess its condition.

Nyigyor reiterated his earlier demand and urged Malhotra to accord priority to declaring the Akajan-Bame road stretch as a national highway. He stated that the road would connect the existing national highways in Assam with the state highway at Bame village in Leparada district. (DIPRO, with PTI input)