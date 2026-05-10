PASIGHAT, 9 May: A team from the Nyishi Students’ Union, Pasighat (NSUP) visited the Seed Children Home in Pasighat on Saturday, and spenttime with orphaned and underprivileged children in a gesture of community care and social responsibility.

The Seed Children Home provides shelter and support to orphaned and vulnerable children in the region. The NSUP members and volunteers engaged with the young residents, extending encouragement and essential support during the visit.

The union’s president Miching Tagia urged students and youths to actively participate in social welfare activities.

“Serving humanity with compassion and dedication is a responsibility we must all embrace,” he said.

The visit was held under the theme ‘Unity in Action, Humanity in Compassion’, reflecting the union’s belief that humanitarian initiatives build social harmony and collective responsibility within the community.