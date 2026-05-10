TAWANG, 9 May: State BJP president Kaling Moyong reaffirmed the party’s commitment to building a strong, disciplined, and ideologically-driven cadre through structured training programmes.

Addressing the gathering at the first of a series of the party’s training programmes in Tawang on Saturday, Moyong said that the dedication and discipline of BJP workers make the party unique as they are well-trained and committed to serving the nation selflessly.

The state BJP on Saturday kicked off its district-level training programme in Tawang under the nationwide Pandit Deendayal Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026. The state BJP has planned to organise training sessions at 12 different locations across the state, ending on 31 May. It will cover 11 core subjects, along with additional topics introduced by the state unit, including the achievements of the ruling government, according to a state BJP release.

He advised all trainees to learn from the sessions, which would help in building personal capacity, as well as in strengthening the party organisation with ideological clarity.

Moyong said that, unlike other political parties that are controlled by single families, the BJP is a party with a difference, rooted in strong ideology and driven by the people.

He cited the example of a newly elected woman MLA from West Bengal, who rose from a humble background as a domestic worker earning merely Rs 400 to Rs 500 a month to show how the BJP provides opportunities for grassroots leadership and empowerment.

He congratulated BJP workers in West Bengal for the massive victory in the just concluded assembly elections. The state BJP president also lauded the party workers in Assam for securing a massive victory for a third consecutive term in the state.

MLA Tsering Lhamu and the party’s state vice president Ashok Sangchujo also addressed the gathering.

Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu attended the training as resource person, along with other party officials. Delegates from Bichom, West Kameng and Tawang attended the training programme.