ITANAGAR, 9 May: The Naharlagun police arrested a suspected drug peddler from Naharlagun during an anti-drug operation conducted on Saturday, and seized suspected heroin and Nitrazepam tablets valued at Rs 30 lakh, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

The arrested person has been identified as Vijay Parang (30), a resident of Polo Colony, SP Nyelam Nega said.

During house search, the police recovered 113 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 144.52 grams, 30 Nitrazepam tablets weighing about 300 mg, 20 unused syringes packed in two plastic packets, and Rs 9,600, Nega said.

The entire search and seizure operation was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath by a team of police, led by Naharlagun Police Station OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under Sections 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act, the SP said.