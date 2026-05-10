NEW DELHI, 9 May: Retired Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani has been named India’s next chief of defence staff (CDS) and his primary mandate will be to implement the ambitious military theaterisation plan and bolster tri-services synergy.

The government has also appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next chief of the naval staff.

While Lt Gen Subramani will replace incumbent Gen Anil Chauhan as the country’s senior-most military commander, Vice Admiral Swaminathan will succeed Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi as the Navy chief, according to an official statement.

Widely known as an expert on Pakistan and China, Lt Gen Subramani retired as vice chief of Army staff on 31 July last year and is currently serving as military adviser to the National Security Council secretariat. He will take over as the chief of defence staff on 30 May.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, presently heading the western naval command, will take charge on 31 May. Both Gen Chauhan and Admiral Tripathi are retiring from service. (PTI)