ITANAGAR, 10 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday congratulated the NHPC on the successful commissioning of Unit 4 of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, stating that the achievement marks a major step towards strengthening India’s clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

With the commissioning of the 250 MW fourth unit, the total operational capacity of the ambitious project has now reached 1,000 MW, marking another significant milestone in one of India’s largest hydropower ventures.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolio, lauded the efforts of engineers, technical experts, workers and all stakeholders associated with the project for their dedication and perseverance.

“Congratulations to NHPC on the successful commissioning of unit 4 (250 MW) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, raising the project’s total operational capacity to 1,000 MW,” Mein said in a social media post.

Describing the development as a landmark achievement in the country’s renewable energy sector, the deputy chief minister said the project symbolises India’s growing commitment towards environmentally sustainable and self-reliant power generation.

“This achievement marks another significant step in India’s pursuit of clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy generatin,” he said.

Mein further extended his appreciation to every individual involved in the execution of the mega hydropower project.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the engineers, technical teams, workers, officials and every stakeholder associated with this landmark project for their unwavering commitment, hard work and resilience in overcoming challenges and steadily advancing towards full commissioning,” he said.

The project, being developed by the NHPC on the Subansiri River along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, is India’s largest hydroelectric project with an installed capacity of 2,000 MW, comprising eight units of 250 MW each.

The NHPC declared the commercial operation of Unit 4 effective from 8 May, taking the project’s operational capacity to 1,000 MW with four units now commissioned.

The mega hydropower project is considered crucial for strengthening energy security in the Northeast and enhancing the country’s renewable energy capacity. Once fully operational, the project is expected to significantly boost power availability across the region while contributing to India’s clean energy targets, officials said.

The project, which witnessed years of delay due to environmental and social concerns before construction resumed in 2019, has in recent months achieved several engineering milestones, including the installation of India’s heaviest hydro rotor for Unit 5 earlier this year. (PTI)