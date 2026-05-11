ITANAGAR, 10 May: Tame Peter Tarh won the Mr Arunachal 2026 title at the 10th State-level Bodybuilding Championship here on Sunday, securing gold in the 70 kg and above category.

Katan Neri and Otem Sungkurang secured the silver and the bronze medal, respectively, in this category.

Yaza Yangfo and Katan Neri won gold in women’s and open men’s physique, respectively.

Lokam Lily and Kipa Meji bagged silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the open women’s physique, while Batong Jerang and Vivid Ningshen won silver and bronze medals in the men’s category.

The gold, silver and the bronze medals in the 70 kg category went to Chitranath Panging, Tarh Tapo and Huha Bharat, respectively.

The event was attended by minister Wangki Lowang, MLA Likha Soni, 8-time Mr World Arambam Boby Singh, former Mr Universe Karthikeswar Ravikumar, and international gold medallist Hillang Yajik, along with several members of the fitness fraternity.

The panel of judges included Northeast Body Builders Federation [NEBBF] president and IBBF executive member Pema WD Bhutia, international judge Tashi Ongmu Lepcha, and lifetime IBBF member and international judge Nepram Kishan Singh.

The organisers honoured Yater Taba in the women’s master category, in appreciation of her continued dedication to the sport and for inspiring many aspiring women athletes across the state.

The championship was organised by the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association under the aegis of the Indian Body Builders Federation and the Northeast Body Builders Federation, with support from the Sports Authority of Arunachal.

The complete results:

Sub-jr bodybuilding (below 18 years)

Gold: Otem Sungkurang, Sil: Resemso Kri, Br: Tumge Karbak.

Jr bodybuilding (below 21 years)

Gold: Likha Lathang, Sil: Raja Payeng, Br: Sangha Tata.

Master category

Gold: Ngamsam Bo, Sil: Balo Tedi.

Sr bodybuilding [55 kg]

Gold: Lapung Neri, Sil: Marchil Yomgam, Br: Raja Payeng Trunk.

60 kg category

Gold: Taluk Param, Sil: Batong Jerang, Br: Lokam Bhai.

65 kg category

Gold: Niya Tao, Sil: Daimalu Brahma, Br: Resemso Kri.

70 kg category

Gold: Chitranath Panging, Sil: Tarh Tapo, Br: Huha Bharat.

Above 70 kg category

Gold: Tame Peter Tarh, Sil: Katan Neri, Br: Otem Sungkurang.

Women’s physique

Gold: Yaza Yangfo, Sil: Lokam Lily, Br: Kipa Meji.

Open men’s physique

Gold: Katan Neri, Sil: Batong Jerang, Br: Vivid Ningshen.