NIRJULI, 10 May: The Institution of Engineers (India), Arunachal Pradesh State Centre (IEI-APSC), organised a three-day workshop on ‘Heartful Communication for Academic Challenges’ at the NERIST here from 8 to 10 May.

The workshop aimed to provide meaningful insights into effective communication, emotional balance, academic wellbeing, and heart-centred approaches to addressing academic challenges in today’s demanding educational and professional environment.

The sessions were conducted by Prof Samarendra Dandapat, a distinguished academician, researcher, and mentor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. His interactive deliberations inspired the participants to cultivate clarity, compassion, and balance in both personal and professional life.

More than 50 participants, including faculty members, officers, and students participated in the workshop. Meditation sessions were also conducted as a practical component of heartful communication, enabling participants to experience inner calmness and mindfulness.

IEI-APSC chairman Prof AK Singh emphasised the importance of such initiatives in enhancing professional effectiveness and personal wellbeing.

The valedictory session was attended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences Guwahati president Prof BKS Sanjay, who highlighted the importance of becoming not only successful professionals but also compassionate and responsible human beings.

The programme was coordinated by Prof Madhusudhan Mishra, along with Dr Rajib Sharma, Bhagyalakshmi N, and AJ Richa.

The workshop concluded with feedback from participants, who appreciated the relevance and practical value of the sessions in addressing contemporary academic and professional challenges.